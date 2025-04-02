Q1 Earnings Estimate for BRP Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BRP from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.23.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$51.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.16. BRP has a 52-week low of C$47.16 and a 52-week high of C$102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

