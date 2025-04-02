Q1 Earnings Estimate for TPST Issued By HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.83.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

