Q1 EPS Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Reduced by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $279.63 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

