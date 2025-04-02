Q1 EPS Estimates for Amplify Energy Cut by Roth Capital

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amplify Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, March 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider James Frew purchased 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,754.70. This trade represents a 38.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah G. Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,518.54. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $194,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

