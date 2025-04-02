Q2 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Cut by Northland Capmk

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Payoneer Global in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,402.36. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 86,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

