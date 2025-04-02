Q3 Earnings Forecast for COCP Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.35. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.23.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

