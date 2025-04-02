Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE KWR traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.72. 15,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $148.30. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $203.21.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,097,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

