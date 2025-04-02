QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $147.88 and last traded at $149.91, with a volume of 899315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $169.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.