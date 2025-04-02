Quantum Computing Stocks Worth Watching – April 1st

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, AmpliTech Group, and Rigetti Computing are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that focus on developing or leveraging quantum computing technology, which uses quantum mechanics principles to perform complex calculations at speeds unattainable by classical computers. These stocks represent investments in an emerging field with the potential for groundbreaking advances, though they also come with higher risk due to the technology’s evolving nature and market uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 18,254,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,038,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,178,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,054,921. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. 23,415,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,294,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,320,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,066,734. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 3.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $105.76. 885,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 94,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,326. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.43.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

RGTIW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,621. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $9.79.

