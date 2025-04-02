Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Quilter Price Performance

About Quilter

QUILF opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Quilter has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

