Raymond James Lowers First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $46.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. 15,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,639. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3,889.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,780,000 after acquiring an additional 138,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Merchants by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 332,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

