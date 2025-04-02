RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Up 25.9% in March

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 76,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

RBB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $293.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $25.30.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Kao bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $58,023.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,552,748.53. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,924 shares of company stock worth $171,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,786 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 50.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

