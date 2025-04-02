reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Down 13.5% in March

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 28th total of 691,700 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get reAlpha Tech alerts:

reAlpha Tech Price Performance

AIRE opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. reAlpha Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.