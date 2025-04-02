RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.36. RealReal shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 88,939 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

RealReal Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $644.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $161,991.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 330,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,807.30. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,761 shares of company stock worth $5,592,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,138,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $11,989,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $10,370,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 413.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 848,640 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,066,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 746,172 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

