Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.43 and last traded at $57.35. Approximately 876,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,131,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

