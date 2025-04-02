Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Posts Earnings Results

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of RRR stock remained flat at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,648,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,507,906. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. Red Rock Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

