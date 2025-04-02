Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Posts Earnings Results

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of RRR stock remained flat at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,648,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,507,906. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. Red Rock Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.
