Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.00. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.96, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

View Our Latest Report on Repligen

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.