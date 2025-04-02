Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Q1 Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.16 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 54,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$208,138.70. Also, Director Gregory Barnes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,420 shares of company stock worth $649,531. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

