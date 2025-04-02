Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TNYA Q1 Earnings

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.83. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04.

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 35,714,284 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $24,999,998.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,313,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. This trade represents a 262.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock worth $10,595 in the last 90 days. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

