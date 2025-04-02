Research Analysts Set Expectations for BCAX FY2025 Earnings

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.01 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $582,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,913,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.