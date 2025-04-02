Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 2nd (ALGT, BDX, CALM, CMPX, DXPE, EQH, FI, FLR, HTH, IDA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 2nd:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $246.00.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $183.00 target price on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $237.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $232.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a sell rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $272.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $304.00.

