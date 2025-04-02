Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Shares Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.45. 358,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,769,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

In other news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,477.20. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,226 shares of company stock worth $19,121,223 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

