RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after buying an additional 71,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

FDL opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $44.35.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

