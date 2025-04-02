RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. Caterpillar makes up 1.1% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,841,000 after purchasing an additional 236,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $330.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.05 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

