RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.