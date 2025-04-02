RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,339,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.3% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $563.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $589.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $580.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

