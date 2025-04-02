Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) versus TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 2.15% 11.21% 7.97% Rigetti Computing -509.58% -51.56% -37.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TSR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

TSR has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TSR and Rigetti Computing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $88.82 million 0.33 $1.74 million $0.85 15.74 Rigetti Computing $10.79 million 206.89 -$75.11 million ($0.97) -8.05

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TSR and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.66%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than TSR.

Summary

TSR beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc., operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration. It serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

