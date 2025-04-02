RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,042. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

