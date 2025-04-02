RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,042. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
