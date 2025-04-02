Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50.80 ($0.66), with a volume of 2101929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.20 ($0.66).

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £406.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,807.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Featured Stories

