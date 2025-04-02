Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.07 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 750,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,698,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,092.16. This represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,436 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.