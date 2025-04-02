Roth Capital Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reed’s in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Reed’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reed’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million.
Reed’s Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:REED opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.42.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
