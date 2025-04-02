Roth Capital Comments on Sable Offshore Q1 Earnings

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sable Offshore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sable Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($6.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sable Offshore’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sable Offshore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SOC opened at $25.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Sable Offshore has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

