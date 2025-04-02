Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
NASDAQ RWAYZ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.
