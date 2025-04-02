RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $524,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ED opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.