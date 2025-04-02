RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in AMETEK by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 274,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 217,185 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 127,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.67.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,512.89. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

