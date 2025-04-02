RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $198.44 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.79.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

