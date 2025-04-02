RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,648,000 after buying an additional 704,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 180.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

MLM opened at $484.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.50 and a 52 week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

