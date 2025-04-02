RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,598 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 190,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,027,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

