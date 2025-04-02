RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 610 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FCOM stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

