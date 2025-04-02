RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $2,309,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,837.91. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

