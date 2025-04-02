Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryvyl stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Mariner LLC owned 1.05% of Ryvyl as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.
Ryvyl Company Profile
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.
