Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ RVYL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Ryvyl has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryvyl stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Mariner LLC owned 1.05% of Ryvyl as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

