Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Salzgitter Stock Up 6.8 %

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter



Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

