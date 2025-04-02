Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Salzgitter Stock Up 6.8 %
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
