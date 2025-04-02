Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,701,000 after acquiring an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,527,000 after buying an additional 665,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 753,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after buying an additional 63,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.05.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

