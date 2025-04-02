Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $174.54 and last traded at $174.54, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.25.
Separately, Guggenheim raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $967.37 million for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.33%.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
