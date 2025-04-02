Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 471,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 838,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Sasol Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

