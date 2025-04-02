Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 615.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

