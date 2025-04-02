Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Generac by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Generac by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,481 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Generac by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Generac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.