Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 4,562 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Vericel makes up about 1.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vericel worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vericel by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,454,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vericel by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,775,000 after buying an additional 701,064 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after buying an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,100,000 after buying an additional 501,736 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In related news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $67,693.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,759.94. This represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,662.66. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.12 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

