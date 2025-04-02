Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of F5 worth $30,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in F5 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,689.04. This represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $268.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.92. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

