Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 19,892 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,046 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Autodesk worth $34,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $632,566,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,408,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,828,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 36.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,448,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $413,405,000 after acquiring an additional 387,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,940,000 after acquiring an additional 304,287 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

